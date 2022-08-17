UrduPoint.com

Ahsan Iqbal Criticizes PTI For Maligning National Institutions

Umer Jamshaid Published August 17, 2022 | 11:37 PM

Ahsan Iqbal criticizes PTI for maligning national institutions

Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday criticized the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for maligning national institutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday criticized the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for maligning national institutions.

"PTI leaders and workers are spreading hatred among the people on sensitive security issues by making speeches in London," he said while talking to a private television channel.

He said filthy drive launched by PTI against the national institution was regrettable. The PTI leaders should review their policies and learn from the mistakes they made at public meetings, he added.

He said that PTI leadership had been using foul language against the heads of security institutions, and "we cannot let it go." The minister said that Imran Khan, during his time in office, was running Punjab government through a 'remote control device'.

He also urged the chief minister Punjab to avoid abusing powers and never cross limits set in state law. PTI leaders should desist from dragging the local administration of Punjab into politics, he added.

The minister said that no one was above the law, whether its PTI chief Imran Khan or anybody else.

