Ahsan Iqbal directs CDA to promote high-rise housing projects

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday directed the Chairman of Capital Development Authority (CDA) to initiate vertical housing projects in the federal capital to discourage construction of big bungalows that occupied multiple acres of horizontal land

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday directed the Chairman of Capital Development Authority (CDA) to initiate vertical housing projects in the Federal capital to discourage construction of big bungalows that occupied multiple acres of horizontal land.

He gave these instructions while chairing a progress review meeting with members of Public Private Partnership Authority and relevant ministries, a news release said.

Following Prime Minister's directives to identify all state properties and pool them under public private partnership model for better utilization, he instructed the CDA chairman to table and implement a policy framework for high-rise housing in the city's sectors.

"Pakistan cannot afford to continue expanding horizontally to meet residential and commercial needs. We must prioritize vertical housing to protect our green spaces, ensure food security, and provide affordable housing for all, especially the deprived segments of our society," Ahsan Iqbal said.

The minister emphasized that vertical housing and commercial activities would not only make housing more affordable but also safeguard the environment and food security.

He directed the CDA chairman to study leading metropolises like Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, Beijing and Shanghai to learn from their best practices and incorporate them into the Islamabad plan.

He directed the Chairman CDA to table a policy framework on vertical housing as soon as possible, which can later be modeled across the country.

This initiative would mark a significant shift towards sustainable urban development in Pakistan, prioritizing the needs of the people and the environment, maintained Ahsan Iqbal.

The minister also directed Chairman CDA to build a modern state-of-the-art National Library.

He emphasized on holding an international competition of architects to deliver an innovative concept of a modern library to be set up in Islamabad.

"The library must serve as an ideal public space where youth can not only learn and grow but also engage in healthy debates, which will gradually help to reduce polarization in the society," Ahsan Iqbal remarked.