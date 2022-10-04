UrduPoint.com

Ahsan Iqbal Directs For Early Completion Of Narowal Sports City Project

Faizan Hashmi Published October 04, 2022 | 09:57 PM

Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal Tuesday directed the authorities concerned to complete the already delayed Narowal Sports City Project as soon as possible to avoid further losses

Chairing a meeting held here to review the project's progress, the minister said the total initial cost of the project was Rs 2.9 billion out of which Rs 2.2 billion had been spent till May 2018 but afterwards the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) ordered to stop the project in 2018.

He said as per the report presented by NESPAK, the project would require another Rs 2.

9 billion to finish the work rather than Rs 780 million."Due to unjustified delay in the project, the contractors of the project are demanding that the would cost Rs 2.2 billion more than the initial cost", he added.

Ahsan Iqbal questioned who was responsible of the additional Rs 2.2 billion? saying that the additional amount should be recovered from former Prime Minister Imran Khan and former Chairman NAB Justice (r) Javed Iqbal as they were responsible for the delay in project.

