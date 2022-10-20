UrduPoint.com

Ahsan Iqbal Directs Officials To Remove Bottlenecks In CPEC Projects

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 20, 2022 | 08:45 PM

In order to address the pending issues to implement the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects, Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday directed the concerned ministries to remove all the bottlenecks and expedite the projects without any further delay

The minister made these directions while chairing a meeting with the heads of different companies working under CPEC projects. The meeting was attended by the Executive Director of CPEC, representatives from various ministries and heads of various companies working in Pakistan under the CEPC projects.

"The CPEC projects are the top priority of the incumbent government and they will be completed on time as no delay will be accepted," said the minister, while directing the concerned ministries to remove all the bottlenecks and expedite the work.

The minister highlighted that China and Pakistan are two brotherly countries as they always resolved all mutual matters in a friendly environment. The minister also directed the relevant ministries to resolve the matters which include the clearance of pending approvals for imports of equipment where no foreign exchange was involved and expedite the amicable resolution for matters relating to road infrastructure projects.

Such issues must be resolved immediately and submit the report in two days, said the ministry, while reiterating CPEC is the game changer for the region and the government is committed to implement all the projects through letter and spirit.

During the meeting, it was also decided that a dedicated meeting will be held on the Gwadar projects, soon, in which issues related to the port city will be addressed.

