Ahsan Iqbal expresses grief over demise of Nayyar Bukhari’s wife

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Friday expressed grief and sorrow over the death of the wife of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians' (PPPP) Secretary General Nayyar Hussain Bukhari.

In a condolence message, he sympathized with Nayyar Bukhari and the family members, prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.