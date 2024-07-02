Ahsan Iqbal Felicitate US Government On 248th Independence Day
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 02, 2024 | 11:36 PM
Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Prof Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday felicitated the government of the United States of America on the 248th Independence Day of the United States of Americ
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Prof Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday felicitated the government of the United States of America on the 248th Independence Day of the United States of America.
On behalf of the people and government of Pakistan, “I congratulate the people and government of the United States of America on the 248th Independence Day of the United States of America “ he said this while participating in independence day celebration in US embassy in Islamabad.
He said that the Declaration of Independence of July 4, 1776 has left deep impressions on human and political history
The American Declaration of Independence begins with the principle of equality of all men and the basis of human equality is fundamental in all religions, Quranic commands and teachings of Prophet Muhammad, he said.
The Minister said that fundamental human rights cannot be abrogated nor can they be compromised. He said that Pakistan and America have deep and historical relations
Ahsan said that diplomatic relations between the two countries are as old as Pakistan itself. He said that recently, the American public has seen a keen interest in the game of cricket and the love of the people of both the countries for cricket provides new opportunities for closeness between them.
He said the recent T-20 World Cup was enjoyed by millions of people in both countries, Ahsan Iqbal
The Minister said that Pakistan is geographically the most important country in the region and rich in natural, human resources and capabilities.
Recent Stories
Democracy is actually name of rule of people: Governor
Pogacar wins stage four to reclaim Tour de France lead
Austria v Turkey Euro 2024 last 16 starting line-ups
Football: Euro 2024 results
Six spokespersons for Sindh Govt appointed
Wafaqi Mohtsib to visit Policlinic
IESCO catches 263 power pilferers in June
OICC invests Rs 13 billion for uplift of in local communities
Preparations start to beef up security across AJK for Muharram
ADC urges Ulema for collective responsibilities in Muharram ul Haram
NDMA warns of medium to high flood in Rivers Chenab, Kabul
Minister visits Trauma Center, inquire student's health
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Democracy is actually name of rule of people: Governor2 minutes ago
-
Six spokespersons for Sindh Govt appointed2 hours ago
-
Wafaqi Mohtsib to visit Policlinic2 hours ago
-
IESCO catches 263 power pilferers in June2 hours ago
-
OICC invests Rs 13 billion for uplift of in local communities2 hours ago
-
Preparations start to beef up security across AJK for Muharram2 hours ago
-
ADC urges Ulema for collective responsibilities in Muharram ul Haram2 hours ago
-
NDMA warns of medium to high flood in Rivers Chenab, Kabul2 hours ago
-
Minister visits Trauma Center, inquire student's health2 hours ago
-
Committee forms to inquire students falling case from bus in Quetta2 hours ago
-
District and Sessions Judge (DSJ), Inayatullah Bhutto visits central jail2 hours ago
-
Minister reviews progress on approved initiatives of CM for Agriculture dept2 hours ago