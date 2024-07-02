Open Menu

Ahsan Iqbal Felicitate US Government On 248th Independence Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 02, 2024 | 11:36 PM

Ahsan Iqbal felicitate US government on 248th Independence Day

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Prof Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday felicitated the government of the United States of America on the 248th Independence Day of the United States of Americ

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Prof Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday felicitated the government of the United States of America on the 248th Independence Day of the United States of America.

On behalf of the people and government of Pakistan, “I congratulate the people and government of the United States of America on the 248th Independence Day of the United States of America “ he said this while participating in independence day celebration in US embassy in Islamabad.

He said that the Declaration of Independence of July 4, 1776 has left deep impressions on human and political history

The American Declaration of Independence begins with the principle of equality of all men and the basis of human equality is fundamental in all religions, Quranic commands and teachings of Prophet Muhammad, he said.

The Minister said that fundamental human rights cannot be abrogated nor can they be compromised. He said that Pakistan and America have deep and historical relations

Ahsan said that diplomatic relations between the two countries are as old as Pakistan itself. He said that recently, the American public has seen a keen interest in the game of cricket and the love of the people of both the countries for cricket provides new opportunities for closeness between them.

He said the recent T-20 World Cup was enjoyed by millions of people in both countries, Ahsan Iqbal

The Minister said that Pakistan is geographically the most important country in the region and rich in natural, human resources and capabilities.

