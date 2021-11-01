Ahsan Iqbal for contesting next general elections under PDM banner

PML- N Secretary General, Ahsan Iqbal on Monday said Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) would contest next general elections in the country under the umbrella of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :PML- N Secretary General, Ahsan Iqbal on Monday said Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) would contest next general elections in the country under the umbrella of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) .

Addressing a meet the press program here at Hyderabad press club, he said the price hike had affected all segments of the society.

Pakistan Muslim League government had undertaken major development projects including Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway, Multan- Sukkur Motorway, Thar Coal projects under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC),Green Line and Metro projects in Sindh and Punjab during its last tenure, Ahsan claimed, adding previous Sindh government of Pakistan People's party did not sanctioned land for construction of University in Hyderabad despite being the fact that PML-N government had released 90% funding which could not be utilized due to lack of interest of the Sindh government.

Ahsan Iqbal observed price hike and the Currency devaluation had affected the middle as well as lower middle class as prices of essential commodities had increased.

He appealed to the people of Sindh to express confidence over PML-N in upcoming general election.

"If people of Sindh vote PML-N into power during next general elections, their decades old problems and issues will be resolved," he maintained.

Ahsan Iqbal said PML-N were organizing workers conventions in Sindh to put focus on the backward province as the provincial government had failed to resolve genuine issues of people despite remaining in power since last 13 years.

He said Hyderabad press club was a historic media club which had played an important role in the movements for restoration of democracy in the country and PML-N believed in freedom of media in letter and spirit.

Ahsan Iqbal was accompanied by PML-N provincial leaders Sayed Shah Muhammad Shah, Qamaruz Zaman Rajper and a Sikh member of Punjab Assembly.

Earlier, HPC office bearers also presented traditional gifts of Ajrak to guests.

They also welcomed PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal for accepting an invitation to address the meet the press program arranged by HPC.