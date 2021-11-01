UrduPoint.com

Ahsan Iqbal For Contesting Next General Elections Under PDM Banner

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 08:54 PM

Ahsan Iqbal for contesting next general elections under PDM banner

PML- N Secretary General, Ahsan Iqbal on Monday said Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) would contest next general elections in the country under the umbrella of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :PML- N Secretary General, Ahsan Iqbal on Monday said Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) would contest next general elections in the country under the umbrella of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) .

Addressing a meet the press program here at Hyderabad press club, he said the price hike had affected all segments of the society.

Pakistan Muslim League government had undertaken major development projects including Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway, Multan- Sukkur Motorway, Thar Coal projects under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC),Green Line and Metro projects in Sindh and Punjab during its last tenure, Ahsan claimed, adding previous Sindh government of Pakistan People's party did not sanctioned land for construction of University in Hyderabad despite being the fact that PML-N government had released 90% funding which could not be utilized due to lack of interest of the Sindh government.

Ahsan Iqbal observed price hike and the Currency devaluation had affected the middle as well as lower middle class as prices of essential commodities had increased.

He appealed to the people of Sindh to express confidence over PML-N in upcoming general election.

"If people of Sindh vote PML-N into power during next general elections, their decades old problems and issues will be resolved," he maintained.

Ahsan Iqbal said PML-N were organizing workers conventions in Sindh to put focus on the backward province as the provincial government had failed to resolve genuine issues of people despite remaining in power since last 13 years.

He said Hyderabad press club was a historic media club which had played an important role in the movements for restoration of democracy in the country and PML-N believed in freedom of media in letter and spirit.

Ahsan Iqbal was accompanied by PML-N provincial leaders Sayed Shah Muhammad Shah, Qamaruz Zaman Rajper and a Sikh member of Punjab Assembly.

Earlier, HPC office bearers also presented traditional gifts of Ajrak to guests.

They also welcomed PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal for accepting an invitation to address the meet the press program arranged by HPC.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Ahsan Iqbal Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Motorway Democracy Vote Thar Metro CPEC Hyderabad Sukkur Price Muslim Media All Government Election 2018 Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

UAE sends food and medical supplies to Ethiopia

UAE sends food and medical supplies to Ethiopia

40 minutes ago
 ENOC’s Service Station of the Future awarded LEE ..

ENOC’s Service Station of the Future awarded LEED Platinum certification

55 minutes ago
 Kuwait Backs Current Output Pace Under OPEC+ Deal ..

Kuwait Backs Current Output Pace Under OPEC+ Deal - Oil Ministry

1 minute ago
 Corona positivity ratio in KP further drops

Corona positivity ratio in KP further drops

1 minute ago
 Pak-Kazakh bilateral trade increases

Pak-Kazakh bilateral trade increases

1 minute ago
 Transnistria Leader Says Gas Supplies From Russia ..

Transnistria Leader Says Gas Supplies From Russia Sufficient

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.