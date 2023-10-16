Open Menu

Ahsan Iqbal For Joining Hands Against Women's Harassment

Sumaira FH Published October 16, 2023 | 09:32 PM

Ahsan Iqbal for joining hands against women's harassment

Former planning minister Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Monday urged the civil society to play a constructive role in eliminating gender-based violence from society

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) Former planning minister Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Monday urged the civil society to play a constructive role in eliminating gender-based violence from society.

"No country can progress without empowering its women and giving them due rights," he said while addressing a seminar titled, "Empowering Women of Narowal to Fight Against Gender-Based Violence,” organized by the Planning Commission of Pakistan, in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission and University of Narowal at the University of Engineering, Lahore.

Among others, the event was attended by Fauzia Viqar, Federal Ombudsperson on Protection against Harassment, Nida Usman Founder of Women in Law, Vice Chancellor (VC) University of Narowal, UET Lahore, Narowal Campus, Dr Bushra H. Rahman, Professor Punjab University, Bareera Hanif, Sector Specialist Innovation, Gender Specialist at the Planning Commission and a large number of women from different walks of life.

The key objective of the event was to create awareness, foster dialogue and empower women to combat gender-based violence (GBV) in the district of Narowal.

The event shed light on the importance of women's empowerment and the role they could play in eradicating GBV from their communities.

“Women should speak up against heinous crimes so that perpetrators should be brought to justice under the existing laws," Ahsan Iqbal, who is also the General Secretary of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, said.

It is noted that the Federal Ombudsperson reported more than 5,000 harassment cases at the workplace during the period from 2018 to 2022, whereas from 2013 to 2018 only 298 cases were reported.

“Education not only enlightens the minds but also empowers individuals to challenge societal norms and fight against injustice," Ahsan Iqbal said, while urging the women to come forward and play their constructive role in society.

“Islam and the country’s Constitution guaranteed the rights of women so everyone should follow the related injunctions and law, " he added.

“My aim is to make Narowal a model district of social development where women will play a vital role”, he said while appreciating the huge presence of female students at the University of Narowal.

It is noted that 80 percent of students at the University of Narowal are female.

Ahsan Iqbal had established three prestigious public sector universities which include the University of Narowal, UET Lahore Narowal Campus & UVAS Narowal in the district which had been providing quality of education to thousands of students.

Ahsan Iqbal said lack of education was directly associated with violence against women.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Ahsan Iqbal Education Punjab Civil Society Progress Narowal University Of Engineering And Technology University Of Veterinary & Animal Sciences Women HEC 2018 Muslim Event From

Recent Stories

Miral, Emerge to develop solar project on Yas Bay ..

Miral, Emerge to develop solar project on Yas Bay Waterfront

6 minutes ago
 HESCO claims recovery of Rs 42.6 million from powe ..

HESCO claims recovery of Rs 42.6 million from power thieves

2 minutes ago
 Banking Mohtasib provides Rs 972.33 million relie ..

Banking Mohtasib provides Rs 972.33 million relief to banking customers

1 minute ago
 Supreme Court orders Registrar Office to share emp ..

Supreme Court orders Registrar Office to share employees information with applic ..

2 minutes ago
 Solangi vows level-playing field to political part ..

Solangi vows level-playing field to political parties in electoral process

2 minutes ago
 UAE organises first ever Ministerial Dialogue on B ..

UAE organises first ever Ministerial Dialogue on Building Water-Resilient Food S ..

21 minutes ago
SAU, HESSA urge to make faculty development progra ..

SAU, HESSA urge to make faculty development programme more effective

13 minutes ago
 Environmental samples of three cities test positiv ..

Environmental samples of three cities test positive for Poliovirus

13 minutes ago
 KCCI welcomes cut in petroleum prices, calls for p ..

KCCI welcomes cut in petroleum prices, calls for power tariff reduction

13 minutes ago
 Sindh Caretaker Minister for Revenue, Commerce and ..

Sindh Caretaker Minister for Revenue, Commerce and Industries Muhammad Younus Da ..

13 minutes ago
 Pakistan to dispatch humanitarian relief assistanc ..

Pakistan to dispatch humanitarian relief assistance to Gaza

13 minutes ago
 Rabi-ul-Thani moon sighted

Rabi-ul-Thani moon sighted

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan