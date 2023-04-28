UrduPoint.com

Ahsan Iqbal For Prompt Measures To Evolve Effective Cyber-security System

Faizan Hashmi Published April 28, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Ahsan Iqbal for prompt measures to evolve effective cyber-security system

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Friday stressed the need for taking prompt measures to evolve an effective cyber-security system, terming it 'the most important' for the country's economic and defence sectors.

Presiding over a meeting on the Cyber Security System in Pakistan, he asked to utilize the skills of cyber security experts in the private sector from within the country and abroad.

He emphasized efficiently tackling the confronted cyber-security-related threats in collaboration with the corporate sector; academia and national-level experts, adding, "In the field of technology, our capacity and speed should be aligned with the global requirements,"The planning minister said the government was initiating special programmes in the technology sector to meet 'new challenges' in the field of cyber security.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Ahsan Iqbal From Government

Recent Stories

Fakhar Zaman becomes top trend for brilliant centu ..

Fakhar Zaman becomes top trend for brilliant century against New Zealand

8 minutes ago
 First batch of 149 Pakistanis evacuated from Sudan ..

First batch of 149 Pakistanis evacuated from Sudan arrive in Karachi

15 minutes ago
 Masood seeks revival of US role for strategic stab ..

Masood seeks revival of US role for strategic stability in S. Asia

22 minutes ago
 Former COAS’ views on future threat to Pakistan, ..

Former COAS’ views on future threat to Pakistan, quoted out of context: ISPR

29 minutes ago
 Hina Khar chairs meeting to focus on enhancing Pak ..

Hina Khar chairs meeting to focus on enhancing Pakistan’s manpower export to J ..

34 minutes ago
 PM lauds role of PAF for defending motherland

PM lauds role of PAF for defending motherland

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.