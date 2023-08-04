Ahsan Iqbal for translation, global knowledge exchange to foster innovation in Pakistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Friday emphasized the importance of translation and knowledge exchange, urging Pakistan's reconnection with the global community and embrace innovation.

Addressing the participants of an "Open House & Job Fair-2023" organized by the National University of Technology (NUTECH) here, he shed light on various development projects and initiatives undertaken by the incumbent government.

He shared his recent visit to the Quaid-e-Azam University Islamabad, where three significant centers were established including the Pakistan China Joint Research Centre, Pakistan China Joint Research Centre on Earth Sciences, Dr A Q Khan Institute of Material and Emergency Sciences.

Drawing parallels from history, he compared the establishment of these centers to the historical significance of Darul Hikma during the rise of Muslim knowledge in Baghdad.

Ahsan Iqbal emphasized the importance of "translation and knowledge exchange, urging Pakistan to reconnect with the global community and embrace innovation." Highlighting the country's journey towards progress, the minister recalled the challenges faced in 2013, including severe electricity shortages and a struggling economy.

He applauded the efforts made by the government to turn the situation around, leading to Pakistan's recognition as an investment destination following China's announcement of investing $46 billion in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The minister praised the achievements of CPEC projects, which resulted in the addition of 8,000 megawatts of electricity and crucial infrastructure developments.

Focusing on the importance of continuity in policies, he emphasized that sustainable development and progress required consistent efforts and a shared vision.

He commended the National University of Technology's focus on innovation and the establishment of several National Centers for various technological domains, positioning Pakistan as a potential information power in the world.

Addressing the youth, the minister urged them to protect their minds from the viruses of hatred and prejudice, emphasizing the importance of unity and collective effort for the nation's progress.

He regarded the youth as Pakistan's greatest asset and encouraged them to work hard, embrace digital skills, and contribute to the country's knowledge economy.

Ahsan Iqbal called for a sense of purpose and unity among all segments of society, including academia, industry, and politics.

He urged everyone to work together towards making Pakistan a leading economy in Asia within the next ten years and a top ten to fifteen economy in the world by the time the country celebrates its centenary in 2047.

Concluding his speech, the minister expressed confidence in Pakistan's potential for greatness and called upon everyone to embrace the spirit of development, peace, and continuity.

He expressed optimism that with collective efforts, the country would rise to new heights and achieve its deserved place on the global stage.

The Open House & Job Fair-2023 by the National University of Technology is aimed to bridge the gap between academia and industry, providing students with a platform to showcase their innovations and connect with potential employers.