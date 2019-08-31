UrduPoint.com
Ahsan Iqbal For Transparent Justice System In Country

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 31st August 2019 | 11:10 PM

Ahsan Iqbal for transparent justice system in country

Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) central leader Ahsan Iqbal said here on Saturday that justice system should be transparent and impartial in the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) central leader Ahsan Iqbal said here on Saturday that justice system should be transparent and impartial in the country.

Addressing a press conference at Model Town here, he demanded that if the accountability judge had been transferred on the basis of the video evidence, which was proved genuine, then Nawaz Sharif's sentence should also be reversed.

He said the nomination of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) members had to be made with the consensus of prime minister and the leader of opposition, and the government solely did not have any constitutional right to nominate the ECP members.

He urged the PML-N workers to get prepared for the next general elections as the PML-N would launch a campaign to hold early elections in the country.

To a question regarding Kashmir, Ahsan Iqbal said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had raised voice against atrocities in Indian-held Kashmir during United Nations' session and also highlighted the sacrifices of Kashmiris.

