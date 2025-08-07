Ahsan Iqbal Highlights Minorities' Role In Pakistan Movement
Umer Jamshaid Published August 07, 2025 | 08:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Professor Ahsan Iqbal, on Thursday highlighted the vital role played by minorities in the Pakistan Movement, that resulted in creation of an independent homeland.
Speaking at ‘Special Azadi Baithak (Freedom Gathering) with Minorities held in connection with the Ma'rka-e-Haq (Battle of Truth), he said, Pakistan was founded through the collective sacrifices of all communities, including minorities, whose contributions remain unforgettable.
“We not only created Pakistan together but have worked to strengthen it collectively,” he noted.
Underscoring the importance of unity, Iqbal said a nation’s real strength lies not in weapons or wealth but in solidarity among its people. “All Pakistanis are equal, and inclusive development is a right for everyone—regardless of race, religion, or ethnicity,” he added.
Reviving Quaid-e-Azam’s message of unity, the minister called for cooperation across all segments of society for a prosperous future.
He asserted that Pakistan's armed forces and the nation have consistently responded bravely to aggression, including India’s, citing military successes and the country’s nuclear deterrence as proof of strength.
Highlighting achievements such as overcoming the energy crisis and defeating terrorism, Iqbal reiterated the government’s commitment to inclusive progress through initiatives like Uraan Pakistan, describing it as a national promise, not just a project.
He called for nationwide community gatherings to ensure every citizen’s voice is heard and promoted a message of love, justice, and equality. Stressing the importance of political stability and policy continuity, Iqbal urged collective effort to move forward on the path of development.
“Under the green crescent flag, we are united. The time for progress is now,” he concluded.
Recent Stories
Fatima bint Mubarak approves structure of Supreme Committee for Fatima Bint Muba ..
BRIDGE official visit to Seoul strengthens UAE-South Korea media, tech collabora ..
National Space Academy partners with EDGE to launch space mission, satellite eng ..
Emerge, Emirates Development Bank to collaborate on developing, financing solar ..
Pakistan likely to observe 4-day holidays in August due to Independence Day, Che ..
Pakistan speeds up lobbying to secure spot in LA 2028 Olympic cricket event
UAHR rejects Port Sudan's allegations, calls on international community to inten ..
ADX welcomes Thndr as its first remote retail trading member
Gaza Strip: 100 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes during past 24 hours
Tri-nation T20 series 2025: Pakistan, Afghanistan fans to be seated separately a ..
PMDC announces MDCAT 2025 schedule; registration begins August 8
Department of Energy deploys first vertical LPG tank system for food establishme ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab govt marks Minority Week with historic interfaith journey across Lahore2 minutes ago
-
Sukkur IBA university celebrates azadi spirit with Mushaira & Volleyball tournament2 minutes ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal highlights minorities' role in Pakistan Movement2 minutes ago
-
Public delegation calls on AJK PM Anwarul at PM Secretariat2 minutes ago
-
DC holds meeting to ensure smooth Chehlum commemorations12 minutes ago
-
District officer visits rehabilitation center in Kohat for drug addicts12 minutes ago
-
PU conducts seminar on digital transformation22 minutes ago
-
Court grants interim bail to Gogi Butt in Ameer Balaj murder case22 minutes ago
-
Punjab's religious scholars unite for peaceful Chehlum observance: Minister Salman22 minutes ago
-
Police recover abdcutee, two arrested within 24 hours32 minutes ago
-
One held for selling unregistered, substandard animal semen32 minutes ago
-
OGRA holds seminar on Pakistan’s lube oil sector32 minutes ago