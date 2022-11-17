UrduPoint.com

Ahsan Iqbal Holds Meeting With Egyptian Counterpart

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 17, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Ahsan Iqbal holds meeting with Egyptian counterpart

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Dr Ahsan Iqbal held a meeting with his Egyptian counterpart Dr Hala El-Said on the sidelines of COP27 in Sharm El-Sheikh and discussed matters of mutual interest.

The Egyptian minister remarked that it was one of the largest events in terms of participation compared to the previous conferences hosted by Egypt.

Ahsan noted that climate threat had rapidly turned into a new reality. "It is not about North or South; it's about us", a message received here on Wednesday quoted Prof. Ahsan Iqbal as saying.

The events induced by climate change were creating problems for developing countries.

This is in the backdrop of rising inflation and global economic slowdown, highlighted the federal minister.

He further said that in Pakistan the most heart-wrenching was that the most vulnerable segment of society (poor) were the worst affected by the recent floods.

The government is working on resilient recovery, rehabilitation and reconstruction (4R) strategy to build better adaptability for mitigating impacts of future disasters.

Both the ministers discussed problems being faced by the developing world, and agreed to share expertise in resolving such problems while benefiting from each other's experiences.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Ahsan Iqbal Poor Egypt Hala From Government Share

Recent Stories

DDPs, ADPs appointed in anti-corruption courts

DDPs, ADPs appointed in anti-corruption courts

11 minutes ago
 US Believes Iran Likely Conducted Drone Attack on ..

US Believes Iran Likely Conducted Drone Attack on Tanker Off Coast of Oman - Sul ..

11 minutes ago
 Committed to increase exports in new diverse marke ..

Committed to increase exports in new diverse markets: Dr. Aisha Ghaus Pasha

11 minutes ago
 Imran's long march preventing world leaders, inves ..

Imran's long march preventing world leaders, investors' visit to Pakistan: SAPM

12 minutes ago
 New York City FC secure deal for own stadium

New York City FC secure deal for own stadium

14 minutes ago
 Top US General Says Winter Slowdown May Act as Win ..

Top US General Says Winter Slowdown May Act as Window for Ukraine-Russia Peace T ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.