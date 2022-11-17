Ahsan Iqbal holds meeting with Egyptian counterpart

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Dr Ahsan Iqbal held a meeting with his Egyptian counterpart Dr Hala El-Said on the sidelines of COP27 in Sharm El-Sheikh and discussed matters of mutual interest.

The Egyptian minister remarked that it was one of the largest events in terms of participation compared to the previous conferences hosted by Egypt.

Ahsan noted that climate threat had rapidly turned into a new reality. "It is not about North or South; it's about us", a message received here on Wednesday quoted Prof. Ahsan Iqbal as saying.

The events induced by climate change were creating problems for developing countries.

This is in the backdrop of rising inflation and global economic slowdown, highlighted the federal minister.

He further said that in Pakistan the most heart-wrenching was that the most vulnerable segment of society (poor) were the worst affected by the recent floods.

The government is working on resilient recovery, rehabilitation and reconstruction (4R) strategy to build better adaptability for mitigating impacts of future disasters.

Both the ministers discussed problems being faced by the developing world, and agreed to share expertise in resolving such problems while benefiting from each other's experiences.