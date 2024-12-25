Open Menu

Ahsan Iqbal Honors Quaid-e-Azam' S Legacy, Urges National Unity

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 25, 2024 | 11:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal made a passionate appeal to the nation, especially the youth to unite and work tirelessly for the country's welfare, drawing inspiration from the visionary leadership of founder Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on his 148th birth anniversary.

In his message with the ptv news channel, Iqbal paid rich tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's relentless struggle and unwavering dedication to the creation of Pakistan.

He emphasized the importance of Jinnah's vision for a unified and prosperous Pakistan, highlighting his unwavering commitment to the nation's development.

He encouraged the youth to follow in Jinnah's footsteps and play an active role in shaping the country's future.

He underscored the imperative of political stability and policy continuity for Pakistan's economic resurgence, stressing the need for national unity and brotherhood to overcome the country's economic challenges.

Minister emphasized that it is the sacred responsibility of every Pakistani citizen to adhere to the guiding principles of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, paving the way for a prosperous and thriving Pakistan.

He reiterated that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's enduring message to the nation is one of unity, faith and discipline, serving as a guiding beacon for Pakistan's progress and prosperity.

He emphasized the need for collective efforts to eradicate corruption, promote national harmony and foster brotherhood to ensure a brighter future for Pakistan.

