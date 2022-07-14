Ahsan Iqbal, Huang Runqiuon discuss cooperation in SDGs, climate change

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Minister for Planning and Development and Special Initiatives says China is an important development partner of Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 14th, 2022) Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal, on the sidelines of High Level Political Forum in New York, called on Minister of Ecology and Environment of China Huang Runqiuon.

During the meeting, cooperation in Sustainable Development Goals and climate change was discussed.

The Minister said China is an important development partner of Pakistan.

The Minister in the Presidency South Africa Mondli Gungubele and IMF Special Representative to the UN Robert Powell also had a meeting with the Planning Minister.