Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives Prof. Ahsan Iqbal Monday said that the goals under the Vision 2010 and 2025 had not been achieved due to political instability in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives Prof. Ahsan Iqbal Monday said that the goals under the Vision 2010 and 2025 had not been achieved due to political instability in the country.

He said that a balanced system in the country can only be run through merit and transparent based recruitments, appointments, transfers, promotions, and continuity of policies.

He was addressing the opening ceremony of the 49th International Nithiagali Summer College (INSC) on Physics and Contemporary Needs in collaboration with Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission(PEAC) and European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN).

Dr Ahsan said that the Atomic Energy Commission plays a key role in the development of nuclear systems, energy, medicine, and agriculture.

Apart from Chairman Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission Dr. Raja Ali Raza Anwar, Director IR CERN Ms. Charlotte L. Warakaulle, faculty members of universities from different countries of the world and a large number of other participants were present.

Ahsan Iqbal said that it is an honor for me to participate in the event and I welcome domestic and foreign scientists to participate in the summer college.

He said that physics is the basis of Science as it opens new ways in many fields and added that Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission has an important role in the field of technology in the country.

He said that on May 28, 1998, Pakistan carried out the blasts not on its own will but in response to India to obtain deterrence. This includes the work of the Atomic Energy Commission, he added.

He said PAEC is not only playing an important role in national defense, but also in the fields of medicine, agriculture and energy.

The minister underlined the need to bring speedy innovation to survive in the world, adding, productivity, quality and innovation are paramount to success.

He said that PAEC is providing green energy to the country. "On behalf of the government and people, I pay tribute to the services of Pakistan Energy Commission".

He said, "The government is investing in the field of research and science, artificial intelligence as an important need of the present era. New technologies are also playing an important role in the world economy".

The minister said Pakistan can achieve industrial development with the help of new technologies, and it will create employment opportunities. He emphasised that adoption of new technologies will improve the quality of life of the people.

Ahsan said that Pakistan is determined to further strengthen cooperation with CERN.

On behalf of the Government of Pakistan, the minister also congratulated CERN on its 70th years celebrations.

Ahsan Iqbal said that Pakistan is a country rich in minerals and added taking advantage of these minerals is a challenge for us.

Chairman Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission Dr. Raja Ali Raza said that Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission has an important role in the field of science in Pakistan.

He said, "We are grateful for the cooperation of the Government of Pakistan in this sector."

He said that scientists from all over the country will participate in this summer college. "We also have the full support of ICTP for four decades".

He said that three new technologies will be discussed in this summer college. The role of Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission in the field of applied sciences is clear as day. Meanwhile in the field of agriculture and medicine, the commission has also shown significant performance.

Furthermore, our five nuclear power plants are supplying 3530 MW of electricity to the National Grid, he added.

"Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission is providing its services in the treatment of cancer. The development of new seeds and elimination of harmful insects has led to progress in the agriculture sector" he remarked.

Director IR CERN Ms. Charlotte L. Warakaulle said that CERN has close cooperation with Pakistan.

She said bilateral cooperation will help Pakistani researchers in research. She also congratulated all the scientists participating in this training.

She commended Pakistan's determination to cooperate with CERN, stating that PEAC has been conducting the college every year since 1976.

The idea of establishing the college was introduced by eminent Nobel laureate Professor Dr. Abdul Salam who was also the founder director of the college in 1976, she informed.

Ms. Charlotte L. Warakaulle said that Dr Salam always stressed the need for communication among scientists, to enhance cooperation for the transfer and sharing of scientific knowledge among the scientific community.

It is worth mentioning here that the International Nithiagali Summer College helps scientists share knowledge and learn from each other's experiences.

Over the years, more than 1,000 eminent scientists, including eight Nobel laureates from developed countries, have delivered lectures at INSC and more than 1,000 foreign scientists from more than 75 developing countries, besides Pakistani R&D institutes and universities exchanged their knowledge with more than 11000 scientists.

INSC's scientific activities aim at broad coverage of topics at the frontiers of knowledge in physics and allied sciences.

During the 49th Summer College, emerging technologies including quantum technologies, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, and semiconductor technologies and coatings will be discussed in detail.

The 49th Summer College will continue till July 6, 2024 in Nathiagali.