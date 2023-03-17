UrduPoint.com

Ahsan Iqbal Inaugurates Jashan-e-Baharan Festival

Published March 17, 2023

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal inaugurated the three-day Jashan-e-Baharan festival at Faiz Ahmed Faiz Park here on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner Narowal Muhammed Ashraf, DPO Rana Tahir Rehman, former Member Provincial Assembly Khawaja Muhammed Waseem Butt, besides Assistant Commissioners (ACs) Rana Zafar Ullah Khan, Farooq Azam, Khizar Zahoor along with District Council, Municipal Committees and other departmental officers were also present on this occasion.

Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives along with Deputy Commissioner Narowal and DPO Narowal inspected the stalls set up by the Civil Defence, Rescue 1122, Agriculture, Livestock, Colleges, Public Schools including flower shows, book stalls, garment stalls.

Deputy Commissioner Narowal Muhammed Ashraf briefed the Federal Minister that Jashan-e-Baharan festival would be celebrated from March 17 to March 19.

Deputy Commissioner said that pet show, dog show, flower show, magic show, Qawali night, Sufi night, rice show, sports competitions, book fair, food stalls, fireworks and other programs would be organised in Faiz Ahmed Faiz Park and the District Complex.

He said that the purpose of organising such festival was to provide healthy entertainment to citizens.

Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal lauded the efforts of deputy commissioner Narowal for organising such festival for the entertainment of citizens of Narowal.

Federal Minister said that healthy activities were very important for human life, and such events would have positive effects on the young generation.

