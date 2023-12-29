Ahsan Iqbal inaugurates new building of PEC

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal inaugurated new building of the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC), here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal inaugurated new building of the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC), here on Friday.

Later, talking to media, he said that engineers of Punjab would get all facilities in this new building. He further said that former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif gave land for construction of the building.

He said that people should exercise their right to vote in coming general elections for ensuring betterment of coming 50 years.

He said that certain elements attempted to ruin China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, adding that people of the country were now well aware of all political parties.

Ahsan Iqbal said that credit for CPEC went to the PML-N which started it despite various challenges and sit-ins.

Motorways and highways were built for uplift of backward areas, he said and added that health and education projects were also launched.

People of Karachi were now thinking to contest election from Lahore, he maintained.

He said that people of Lahore could not ignore development initiatives started by the PML-N in its tenure.