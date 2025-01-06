Ahsan Iqbal inaugurates Pakistan’s first locally-made ventilator

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal, inaugurated Pakistan’s first locally-made ventilator on Monday, marking a significant milestone in the nation’s journey toward technological independence. The ventilator was developed by a private company, which the minister described as a symbol of the nation’s innovation and potential and termed it as part of the ‘Uraan Pakistan’.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Ahsan Iqbal lauded the company for its efforts and called it the first champion of Uraan Pakistan, emphasizing that Pakistan needs more such champions to thrive in a rapidly evolving world.

He said, "We require an army of such individuals – people who combine skill, hard work, ambition, and the intelligence that defines our nation."

Ahsan Iqbal lamented the negative narrative that has impacted Pakistan's image, stating that despite the country being known for its hardworking and intelligent people, certain forces have tarnished that image by associating negative perception about Pakistanis. He called for a collective effort to restore Pakistan’s global reputation, urging the nation to look toward the future and focus on its strengths.

He further noted that Pakistan’s future narrative is crucial as the country approaches 2047, its 100th year of independence. “In 2047, our neighbor will have a clear narrative of progress and development. We must ask ourselves what our narrative will be,” said Ahsan Iqbal.

Highlighting the importance of technological advancement and innovation, Ahsan Iqbal explained that the world is now entering the Fourth Industrial Revolution, and even discussions about a Fifth Industrial Revolution are underway. He emphasized that Pakistan must position itself as a key player in this technological era, where success depends on economic agility and innovation.

The Federal Minister noted that while Pakistan’s population is smaller compared to some of its neighbors, the country can leverage its resources to outpace its competitors in technological advancements over the next two decades.

He emphasized the need for consistency in policies and long-term reforms, pointing out that the nations that have succeeded globally – such as Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Vietnam – built their economies on the pillars of peace, political stability, policy consistency, and commitment to reform.

Acknowledging Pakistan’s current challenges, including the energy crisis, Ahsan Iqbal stressed the importance of strengthening the country’s export engine. He set ambitious goals for expanding exports from the current $30 billion to $100 billion within the next 8 to 9 years, stressing that the country cannot afford to miss this leap. He said, "If we fail to achieve this, it will create significant issues, but we have the capacity to perform much better. We are currently operating well below our potential."

He added that Pakistan’s agriculture sector has the potential to generate up to $20 billion in exports, while the industrial sector could contribute between $200 to $400 billion if properly leveraged. The minister called on private sector leaders to take advantage of Pakistan’s low-cost human resources to produce high-quality goods that could compete in global markets.

Ahsan Iqbal urged the private sector to take the lead in driving Pakistan’s future economic growth, assuring them of the government’s support for enterprises that create products capable of competing in international markets. "You are the drivers of Pakistan’s future," he said, "and the government will stand behind every private sector initiative that helps bring in exports and Dollars."

He emphasized that Pakistan’s economic success is tied to its ability to innovate and produce new products, which will help the country transition away from its reliance on imports and toward a more export-oriented economy.

Ahsan Iqbal concluded by stating that the future of Pakistan’s economy depends on export-led growth and the entrepreneurship of its people. He encouraged the younger generation to embrace innovation and technology to help Pakistan compete on the global stage.