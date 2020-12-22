UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ahsan Iqbal Indicted In Narowal Graft Reference

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 07:00 PM

Ahsan Iqbal indicted in Narowal graft reference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday finally indicted PML-N's leader Ahsan Iqbal and others in Narowal sports City Complex reference.

However, the accused denied all the charges against them.

To this, the court asked the prosecution to present its evidence against the named people in graft case. The accused who had been indicted include former minister Ahsan Iqbal, ex-director general Pakistan Sports Complex Akhter Nawaz Ganjera, Sarfaraz Rasool, Asif Sheikh and private contractor Muhammad Ahmed.

AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali conducted hearing on the graft reference against above accused filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The accused including Ahsan Iqbal appeared before the court.

At the outset of hearing, the judge read out the charge sheet in presence of the accused.

At this, Ahsan Iqbal objected over the indictment and adopted the stance that first the court should view that whether the case was maintainable or not.

The judge observed that if the defence had any objection they could move petition or talk through his lawyer.

After this, the court framed charges against the accused and adjourned the hearing till January 12.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan National Accountability Bureau Sports Ahsan Iqbal Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Narowal January All Court

Recent Stories

Mahira Khan turns 36, thanks fans for birthday wis ..

1 hour ago

Zulfi Bukhari denies visit to Israel

2 hours ago

Sultan bin Mohammed chairs SEC meeting

2 hours ago

Dubai Economy sharpens focus on Circular Economy i ..

2 hours ago

PA Speaker questions why funds for Wazirabad Insti ..

2 hours ago

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Regent of Pa ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.