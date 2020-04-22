Ahsan Iqbal is unhappy with youths for neglecting development work done by his party

(@fidahassanain)

The former Interior Minister who is senior leader of PML-N has invited the youths to draw comparison in development work done by his party and PTI during last five years, especially in the health sector when there is Coronavirus pandemic now in the country.

PML-N senior leader and MNA Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday criticized the youths for ignoring facts and development work done by his party and blindly believing in ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI).

Taking to Twitter, Ahsan Iqbal shared a video, conveying message of his party that new hospitals were established during their government in different parts of the country and especially in Punjab while no work was done in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during PTI government in the province in last five years.

A youth and an old man appeared in the video and started conversation over development work carried out by both PML-N and PTI during their governments during last five years.

The old man was seen asking the youth about development work done by PTI and then claimed that it did nothing in KPK.

Ahsan Iqbal said that the youths’ minds were filled with propaganda and hate against PML-N by the ruling PTI that they could not even understand the development work done by his party.

“The youths can’t even comparison between PML-N and PTI,” said Ahsan Iqbal, adding that the performance of both parties must be seen in health sector, especially at this moment when there is pandemic of Coronavirus. Please think,” he tweeted.