UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ahsan Iqbal Is Unhappy With Youths For Neglecting Development Work Done By His Party

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 12:17 PM

Ahsan Iqbal is unhappy with youths for neglecting development work done by his party

The former Interior Minister who is senior leader of PML-N has invited the youths to draw comparison in development work done by his party and PTI during last five years, especially in the health sector when there is Coronavirus pandemic now in the country.

NAROWAL: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 22nd, 2020) PML-N senior leader and MNA Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday criticized the youths for ignoring facts and development work done by his party and blindly believing in ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI).

Taking to Twitter, Ahsan Iqbal shared a video, conveying message of his party that new hospitals were established during their government in different parts of the country and especially in Punjab while no work was done in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during PTI government in the province in last five years.

A youth and an old man appeared in the video and started conversation over development work carried out by both PML-N and PTI during their governments during last five years.

The old man was seen asking the youth about development work done by PTI and then claimed that it did nothing in KPK.

Ahsan Iqbal said that the youths’ minds were filled with propaganda and hate against PML-N by the ruling PTI that they could not even understand the development work done by his party.

“The youths can’t even comparison between PML-N and PTI,” said Ahsan Iqbal, adding that the performance of both parties must be seen in health sector, especially at this moment when there is pandemic of Coronavirus. Please think,” he tweeted.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ahsan Iqbal Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Twitter Man Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Almost 30 Recovered COVID-19 Patients Discharged F ..

2 minutes ago

Muttahida Qaumi Movement's (MQM) Syed Amin ul Haqu ..

2 minutes ago

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq-led Hurriyat forum demands rel ..

2 minutes ago

Kabul, Taliban Discuss Coordination on COVID-19 Re ..

2 minutes ago

Chinese Mission in UN Donates Face Masks, Protecti ..

2 minutes ago

Man Preparing Mass Murder in Educational Facility ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.