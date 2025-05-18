Ahsan Iqbal lauds Pak armed forces

CHINIOT/FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Saturday said that brave

armed forces of Pakistan had once again proved that wars had been won with capabilities

not with numbers.

Addressing an inaugural ceremony of GC University Chiniot Campus, he extended his heartfelt

congratulations to the nation on the success of operation Bunyan Al-Marsoos and commended

the valor of Pak armed forces.

He said the Pakistan Air Force grounded Rafale jets and successful launch of al-Fatah

missile demonstrated overwhelming strategic superiority.

He highlighted the significance of newly-established university campus and said it marks

the beginning of a new era of development in the region. This campus embodies educational

vision of the government, he said, adding that it would also help bridge the academic gap

between large cities and smaller districts.

He said that efforts were underway to establish university campus in every district to ensure

equitable access to higher education.

These campuses would not merely produce degree holders

but future leaders also for contributing to the national progress, he added.

The minister stressed the need for linking academia with industry and said that the path to

national development lies in boosting exports and integrating the economy with technology.

He insisted that Pakistan must become a hub of quality production by delivering the best

of "Made in Pakistan" to the world. The universities must play a role to grant degrees

institutions to centers of research and innovation, he added.

The government had revived its focus on human resource development, science and technology,

he said, adding that thousands of PhD scholarships had been awarded as a new digital

age is dawning.

He said that the coming era is one of digital revolution and artificial intelligence. The government is

equipping the youth with laptops and digital skills to help them meet challenges of the future, the minister

added.