Ahsan Iqbal Lauds Pak Armed Forces
CHINIOT/FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Saturday said that brave
armed forces of Pakistan had once again proved that wars had been won with capabilities
not with numbers.
Addressing an inaugural ceremony of GC University Chiniot Campus, he extended his heartfelt
congratulations to the nation on the success of operation Bunyan Al-Marsoos and commended
the valor of Pak armed forces.
He said the Pakistan Air Force grounded Rafale jets and successful launch of al-Fatah
missile demonstrated overwhelming strategic superiority.
He highlighted the significance of newly-established university campus and said it marks
the beginning of a new era of development in the region. This campus embodies educational
vision of the government, he said, adding that it would also help bridge the academic gap
between large cities and smaller districts.
He said that efforts were underway to establish university campus in every district to ensure
equitable access to higher education.
These campuses would not merely produce degree holders
but future leaders also for contributing to the national progress, he added.
The minister stressed the need for linking academia with industry and said that the path to
national development lies in boosting exports and integrating the economy with technology.
He insisted that Pakistan must become a hub of quality production by delivering the best
of "Made in Pakistan" to the world. The universities must play a role to grant degrees
institutions to centers of research and innovation, he added.
The government had revived its focus on human resource development, science and technology,
he said, adding that thousands of PhD scholarships had been awarded as a new digital
age is dawning.
He said that the coming era is one of digital revolution and artificial intelligence. The government is
equipping the youth with laptops and digital skills to help them meet challenges of the future, the minister
added.
