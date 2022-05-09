UrduPoint.com

Ahsan Iqbal Meets CM Hamza Shahbaz

Muhammad Irfan Published May 09, 2022 | 08:44 PM

Ahsan Iqbal meets CM Hamza Shahbaz

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal met Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Hamza Shahbaz Sharif here on Monday and discussed matters of mutual interest

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal met Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Hamza Shahbaz Sharif here on Monday and discussed matters of mutual interest.

Talking on the occasion, Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz reiterated the commitment to resolve the problems of people and added that the government would not left the people alone in difficult circumstances.

The people were happy over the end of PTI's anti-public government. The country had been passing through a chaotic situation created by the previous government, he added.

Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal congratulated Hamza Shahbaz on being elected as theChief Minister and termed it a welcoming sign for resolution of public problems on a priority.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Resolution Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Ahsan Iqbal Punjab Government

Recent Stories

Hot, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

Hot, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

59 seconds ago
 EU, US Consider Holding High-Level Summit End of J ..

EU, US Consider Holding High-Level Summit End of June - Source

1 minute ago
 Dastgir Khan directs NTDC to accelerate work on on ..

Dastgir Khan directs NTDC to accelerate work on ongoing projects

1 minute ago
 Minister assures NA to clear dues of PIMS' trainee ..

Minister assures NA to clear dues of PIMS' trainee doctors by June

1 minute ago
 CIS Envoys to US Thank World War II Veterans, Alli ..

CIS Envoys to US Thank World War II Veterans, Allies for Sacrifices to Achieve V ..

39 minutes ago
 General Statistics (Amendment) Ordinance-2022 laid ..

General Statistics (Amendment) Ordinance-2022 laid in National Assembly

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.