Ahsan Iqbal meets CM Hamza Shahbaz

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal met Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Hamza Shahbaz Sharif here on Monday and discussed matters of mutual interest

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal met Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Hamza Shahbaz Sharif here on Monday and discussed matters of mutual interest.

Talking on the occasion, Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz reiterated the commitment to resolve the problems of people and added that the government would not left the people alone in difficult circumstances.

The people were happy over the end of PTI's anti-public government. The country had been passing through a chaotic situation created by the previous government, he added.

Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal congratulated Hamza Shahbaz on being elected as theChief Minister and termed it a welcoming sign for resolution of public problems on a priority.