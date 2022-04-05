UrduPoint.com

Ahsan Iqbal Moves Islamabad High Court To Quash Reference Against Him

Muhammad Irfan Published April 05, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Ahsan Iqbal moves Islamabad High Court to quash reference against him

Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday filed an appeal in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) challenging dismissal of his acquittal plea by an accountability court in the Narowal Sports City Complex reference.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday filed an appeal in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) challenging dismissal of his acquittal plea by an accountability court in the Narowal sports City Complex reference.

Ahsan Iqbal, in his petition, stated that Article 164 of the Constitution authorized the Federal Government to release funds for a provincial project. The Narowal Sports City Complex project was initiated with the approval of Federal Cabinet, he added.

He said the NAB reference was based on fabricated allegations and against the facts. He had filed a plea in the accountability court on February 22, 2022 to acquit him, but it was turned down by the court.

Ahsan Iqbal prayed the IHC to set aside the decision of accountability court and acquit him of the graft reference.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Accountability Bureau Sports Ahsan Iqbal Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Narowal February Islamabad High Court Muslim Government Cabinet Court

Recent Stories

Court adjourns reference against Zardari till Apr ..

Court adjourns reference against Zardari till Apr 18

43 minutes ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan denies issuing any ..

Election Commission of Pakistan denies issuing any statement on elections

43 minutes ago
 Court hears LNG reference against Shahid Khaqan

Court hears LNG reference against Shahid Khaqan

1 hour ago
 Nation to bury politics of traitors forever: Prime ..

Nation to bury politics of traitors forever: Prime Minister

1 hour ago
 Another two dengue cases reported in Punjab

Another two dengue cases reported in Punjab

24 minutes ago
 Vegetable, fruit prices go up in Hazara

Vegetable, fruit prices go up in Hazara

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.