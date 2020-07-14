UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ahsan Iqbal Moves NAB To Lodge Reference Against PM

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 05:27 PM

Ahsan Iqbal moves NAB to lodge reference against PM

PML-N Leader Ahsan Iqbal has moved NAB to proceed against him for withholding funds for Narowal Sports City Complex project.

SIALKOT: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 14th, 2020) Former interior minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Ahsan Iqbal filed application before National Accountability Bureau (NAB) urging it to move reference against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He asked NAB to proceed against him for withholding funds for Narowal Sports City Complex project. He said former Pakistan cricket board (PCB) Chairman Najam Sethi had promised to hold a Pakistan Super League (PSL) match at Narowal Sports City Complex.

Ahsan Iqbal said that a case was lodged against him over irregularities in Narowal Sports City Complex. He told NAB that the astoturf of the complex imported worth millions of rupees were not installed on time and had gone wasted.

Pakistan, he said, lost sports project as a result of revenge tactics, pointing out that Narowal City Complex project should be completed immediately.

He stated that the PM withheld the funding of the sports complex soon after coming into power, pointing out that baseless allegations were levelled against him.

Ahsan Iqbal raised a question that why the project was included in the PSDP, adding that the union council level projects were being included in the PSDP.

The project where our Olympians would have been trained has been sabotaged,” he said and added all national players had played matches in the Narowal Sports City Complex.

He also targeted PTI government saying that Peshawar’s BRT project was the biggest corruption scandal of the incumbent government.

He said that NAB convened a meeting in 2 hours to appeal against their bails. The PTI looted Rs300 billion but there was no one to question them, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf National Accountability Bureau Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Scandal Sports Najam Sethi Ahsan Iqbal Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Interior Minister Pakistan Super League Narowal Muslim All Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

GWU, Abu Dhabi Municipality provide drinking water ..

14 minutes ago

Pakistan strongly condemns Armenian attack on Azer ..

28 minutes ago

Latin America’s COVID-led digital shift creates ..

44 minutes ago

Huawei Announces 2020 H1 Business Results

50 minutes ago

Two-year boy dies of Polio in Lahore

52 minutes ago

Islamabad administration launches anti-adulteratio ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.