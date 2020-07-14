Ahsan Iqbal moves NAB to lodge reference against PM

(@fidahassanain)

PML-N Leader Ahsan Iqbal has moved NAB to proceed against him for withholding funds for Narowal Sports City Complex project.

SIALKOT: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 14th, 2020) Former interior minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Ahsan Iqbal filed application before National Accountability Bureau (NAB) urging it to move reference against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He asked NAB to proceed against him for withholding funds for Narowal Sports City Complex project. He said former Pakistan cricket board (PCB) Chairman Najam Sethi had promised to hold a Pakistan Super League (PSL) match at Narowal Sports City Complex.

Ahsan Iqbal said that a case was lodged against him over irregularities in Narowal Sports City Complex. He told NAB that the astoturf of the complex imported worth millions of rupees were not installed on time and had gone wasted.

Pakistan, he said, lost sports project as a result of revenge tactics, pointing out that Narowal City Complex project should be completed immediately.

He stated that the PM withheld the funding of the sports complex soon after coming into power, pointing out that baseless allegations were levelled against him.

Ahsan Iqbal raised a question that why the project was included in the PSDP, adding that the union council level projects were being included in the PSDP.

The project where our Olympians would have been trained has been sabotaged,” he said and added all national players had played matches in the Narowal Sports City Complex.

He also targeted PTI government saying that Peshawar’s BRT project was the biggest corruption scandal of the incumbent government.

He said that NAB convened a meeting in 2 hours to appeal against their bails. The PTI looted Rs300 billion but there was no one to question them, he added.