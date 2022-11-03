UrduPoint.com

Ahsan Iqbal, Naveed Qamar Condemn Firing Incident On PTI Container

Sumaira FH Published November 03, 2022 | 09:16 PM

Ahsan Iqbal, Naveed Qamar condemn firing incident on PTI container

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday strongly condemned the incident of firing on former Prime Minister Imran Khan's container

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday strongly condemned the incident of firing on former Prime Minister Imran Khan's container.

"Thanks God Imran Niazi is safe, there is no room of violence in the politics, I strongly condemn the incident of firing on Imran Niazi's container in Wazirabad.

The Punjab government must review the security arrangements", he said on his official twitter handle.

Meanwhile Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar also condemned the incident of the firing on PTI container. "No one should be targeted for political views. Using violence in politics harms the society for ever", he said in his tweet.

