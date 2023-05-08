Ahsan Iqbal opens work on 13 projects at Narowal University

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal has said the nation will have to gain knowledge at the highest level, warning that those who lack love for knowledge always live in slavery

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ):Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal has said the nation will have to gain knowledge at the highest level, warning that those who lack love for knowledge always live in slavery.

He was addressing students after the inaugural ceremony of 13 different projects of the University of Narowal, here on Monday.

The minister said the Narowal University students must exhibit the best knowledge, talent and skills so that their counterparts across the world look towards them and wish getting admission to their university. "Success comes only through the leadership, knowledge, thought and unity, and the land of Narowal will witness that we have prepared the university for the future generations," Prof Ahsan Iqbal said. "This was my dream to make Narowal a city of knowledge and today is a happy day for me that that dream is turning into a reality," he added.

The federal minister said efforts would be made for keeping the Narowal University open for 24/7 like the universities of the United States and the United Kingdom.

Ahsan Iqbal regretted that during the four-year tenure of the previous PTI government, development of the country was stopped.

He said that in phase-2 of the development programme of the Narowal University, the Institute of Health Sciences, commercial centre, cafeteria, guest house, mosque, hostels, faculty and staff residences would be constructed with Rs 1.70 billion. He said the construction of these projects would be carried out by the National Logistics Cell (NLC), and all these projects would be completed within a period of one-and-a-half years. He said the attractive architectural design of these projects is based on the Muslim architectural style of Spain.

