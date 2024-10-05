Ahsan Iqbal pays tribute to teachers on ‘World Teachers’ Day’

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms, Ahsan Iqbal here on Saturday paid rich tributes to teachers on ‘World Teachers' Day’, saying they were the builders of nation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms, Ahsan Iqbal here on Saturday paid rich tributes to teachers on ‘World Teachers' Day’, saying they were the builders of nation.

Addressing a ceremony at Islamabad Model College for Women, the minister praised teachers' great services and said that teachers were being paid tribute worldwide for their contribution in preparing youth for the future. He quoted Aristotle, saying, parents bring children into the world, but teachers teach them how to live.

He said, teachers' services and mission are unforgettable, however deplored that today, when we should have been united in paying tribute to our teachers, some elements were spreading chaos in the country. He said, Pakistan needs to move forward so we must not become part in hindering its progress.

The federal minister also discussed Pakistan's economic growth, saying, the world acknowledges the country’s progress.

He said that pakistan stock exchange was setting new records while China was discussing the new phase of CPEC.

Emphasizing the importance of teachers in the digital revolution, the federal minister stressed the need to update the education system to promote creative and critical thinking skills. He said that there was need to revamp curriculum to eliminate rote learning and promote innovative capabilities.

He appreciated the efforts of Federal Secretary Education, Mohyuddin Wani, in equipping all government schools and colleges in Islamabad with modern facilities, which he termed a significant step towards improving education standards.

He announced that next year, Pakistan will host National Teacher Awards on World Teachers' Day to recognize and reward the best teachers across the country.