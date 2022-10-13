Ahsan Iqbal praises court decision for acquitting PM Shehbaz, Hamza in money laundering

The Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiative Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday appreciated the sessions court's decision for acquitting Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz in a money laundering case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :The Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiative Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday appreciated the sessions court's decision for acquitting Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz in a money laundering case.

"The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was trying to paralyze the judicial system through different tactics," he added.

He expressed these views while talking to a private news channel.

He said the "PTI leadership is misusing the foreign funds for running political drive against the rival parties".

He said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had announced the verdict against PTI leader in prohibited funding case.

The minister said that Imran Khan and his party leaders had tried to avoid court cases through long march and protest demonstration.

He lauded the courts for announcing the decision in favor of Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz.

In reply to a question, he said solid evidences were being collected to take action against the PTI leadership.