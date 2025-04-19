Ahsan Iqbal praises Sialkot’s global recognition and spirit

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal has said that no one can make their dreams come true the way the people of Sialkot do and that is why Sialkot has a name and recognition all over the world.

He expressed these views while addressing to the Sialkot business community as the special guest at Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PRGMEA) here on Saturday. He said Sialkot City is a symbol of entrepreneurship and creativity in Pakistan and no one in Pakistan can stitch dreams like its people and no one in Pakistan has the ability to turn dreams into reality.

He said that just as Sialkot’s business community has made its mark globally through football manufacturing, similarly the Prime Minister’s “Uraan Pakistan” project has to be completed and made successful so that the country can move forward. He pointed out that one of the main reasons Pakistan has lagged behind other nations is political instability and a lack of policy continuity.

He said that in 1960, Pakistan's total exports was $200 million, South Korea, Thailand and Malaysia combined exports were $205 million. Today, South Korea's exports are above $600 billion, Malaysia's exports are above $300 billion, Thailand's exports are above $200 billion, while Pakistan's exports are only $32 billion.

"Japan, Koran, Malaysia, Singapore, Japan, Thailand, Vietnam, Bangladesh China, Turkiye, all these countries created ecosystems. We have given Vision 2010, Vision 2025, but could not provide an ecosystem from which they could generate and produce. If you look at the history of all these countries, you will see four pillars of their success, firstly, no country can develop without peace, secondly, no country can develop without political stability, thirdly, continuity of policy for a decade and the fourth pillar is their commitment for continuous reforms," the minister added.

He said that if former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had not been stopped in the 90s and had been given 10 years, Pakistan would have been ahead of Malaysia today because darkness was being eradicated from the country and the country was developing. "However, in 2018, that progress was abruptly halted, and the government was handed over to an inexperienced person who had never even managed a union council. The country suffered greatly during his four-year rule, and we are still facing the consequences," he maintained.

Ahsan Iqbal questioned how we can hand over a nuclear-armed country to someone inexperienced while we wouldn’t even hand over our personal car to an untrained driver.

Ahsan Iqbal said that Pakistan is prepared for its “fourth take-off” towards progress, strengthening economy, enhancing exports and emphasized the need for national unity, political stability, and consistent policies to ensure sustainable development. Highlighting past achievements, Iqbal recalled the progress made from 2013 to 2018, including the end of 18-hour electricity shortages and improved law and order. “No country can progress without continuity of policies.”

He added that Pakistan is once again on the path of progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and the “Uraan Pakistan” project is key to the nation’s development and prosperity.

"Its success is essential, and we all must work together with full dedication to achieve it."

He emphasized the need to declare exports a national emergency and shift the national focus toward increasing exports to strengthen economic activities. The government is actively working to address the issues of the business community through export-led growth. The minister urged the business community to form task forces to adopt new technologies, especially artificial intelligence (AI), which is now essential. He also stressed the importance of water conservation, urging the formation of policies to protect every single drop of water, warning that failure to do so could lead to unimaginable consequences in the future.

He said that increasing the literacy rate is also vital for national development. "Pakistan’s current literacy rate is around 60%, while for any successful nation it should be at least 90%. This requires urgent and concrete steps, which the government is striving to implement," he maintained.

He added that Pakistan must aim to double its exports by embracing innovation, setting clear goals, and working hard to achieve them. "Collaboration with universities is crucial only then can we take our business forward."

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to protecting the business community and resolving their challenges. With the support of Sialkot’s business sector, he said, Pakistan’s exports will continue to grow. The Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) will be a co-partner in the Prime Minister’s “Uraan Pakistan” program, he added.

Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif said that the business community of Sialkot is the benefactor of the country and the nation who are earning foreign exchange for the country and the nation through their businesses and are playing a very important role in the development and prosperity of the country including the stability of the economy.

He emphasized that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and the entire government highly value the business community and regard them. He said that the government is taking important and concrete steps to solve the problems of the business community so that they can continue their business in a better way.

The Defensc Minister listened to the problems of local exporters and importers and assured them of important and concrete steps to resolve them.

Earlier, Chairman Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PRGMEA) Ijaz Ahmed Khokhar delivered the welcome address, thanked Federal Ministers Ahsan Iqbal and Khawaja Muhammad Asif, and emphasized that if the government resolves their issues, the industry can further boost exports.

He reiterated that the purpose of this meeting was to present their concerns and expressed confidence that, as in the past, their problems will be addressed on a priority basis.

The meeting was attended by Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Chaudhry Faisal Ikram, Khawaja Tipu, PML-N Sialkot City President Muhammad Rafiq Mughal, Chairman Surgical Instrumental Manufacturers Association Pakistan (SIMAP) Zeeshan Tariq, AirSial Director Hafiz Junaid, former SCCI President Majid Raza Bhutta, former SCCI Vice President Khawaja Abid, and a large number of business community members.