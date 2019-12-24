Ahsan Iqbal produced before NAB court in Narowal sports city case

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday has produced former federal minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal before the accountability court for alleged corruption in multi-billion sports city project in Narowal.

According to details, During the hearing headed by judge Muhammad Bashir, the officials of anti-corruption watchdog has requested for Ahsan Iqbal's physical remand.

On Monday, NAB had arrested Ahsan Iqbal over his involvement in embezzlement of Narowal sports city project funds.The anti-graft watchdog body alleged that Iqbal had illegally initiated a project of Rs 3 billion in Narowal; causing a loss worth billions to the national exchequer.NAB claimed to have received a complaint that the Narowal Sports City was constructed at a cost of approximately Rs6 billion, which was a violation of rules and had incurred heavy losses to the national exchequer.