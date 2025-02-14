Open Menu

Ahsan Iqbal Reaffirms Government's Commitment To Developing Balochistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 14, 2025 | 09:50 PM

Ahsan Iqbal reaffirms government's commitment to developing Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) Federal Minister for Development and Planning Ahsan Iqbal Friday reaffirmed the federal government's commitment to developing Balochistan, with projects like the Kachhi Canal being crucial for the region's agriculture and economy.

During his visit to the Sui area, Ahsan Iqbal, along with Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti, inspected the restored Kachhi Canal and its command area, which has brought new life to previously barren lands.

The restoration of the Kachhi Canal has been hailed as a major success for Balochistan's agricultural sector, with local farmers expressing gratitude to the federal and provincial governments. The project is expected to bring about a green revolution in the region, with the potential to irrigate over 700,000 acres of barren land.

Ahsan Iqbal emphasized the federal government's determination to complete the project's second and third phases, ensuring its benefits reach more areas.

He also assured the farmers of Balochistan that the government would provide all necessary support for modern agricultural facilities and a constant water supply.

Chief Minister Bugti praised the Kachhi Canal project, saying it has brought a new wave of prosperity to the region. He thanked the federal minister for their support and highlighted the provincial government's efforts to initiate development projects for the welfare of the public.

