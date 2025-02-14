Ahsan Iqbal Reaffirms Government's Commitment To Developing Balochistan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 14, 2025 | 09:50 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) Federal Minister for Development and Planning Ahsan Iqbal Friday reaffirmed the federal government's commitment to developing Balochistan, with projects like the Kachhi Canal being crucial for the region's agriculture and economy.
During his visit to the Sui area, Ahsan Iqbal, along with Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti, inspected the restored Kachhi Canal and its command area, which has brought new life to previously barren lands.
The restoration of the Kachhi Canal has been hailed as a major success for Balochistan's agricultural sector, with local farmers expressing gratitude to the federal and provincial governments. The project is expected to bring about a green revolution in the region, with the potential to irrigate over 700,000 acres of barren land.
Ahsan Iqbal emphasized the federal government's determination to complete the project's second and third phases, ensuring its benefits reach more areas.
He also assured the farmers of Balochistan that the government would provide all necessary support for modern agricultural facilities and a constant water supply.
Chief Minister Bugti praised the Kachhi Canal project, saying it has brought a new wave of prosperity to the region. He thanked the federal minister for their support and highlighted the provincial government's efforts to initiate development projects for the welfare of the public.
Recent Stories
UAE Wrestling Federation launches new strategy to enhance sport of wrestling
World’s best triathletes to descend on Hudayriyat Island for Modon World Triat ..
UAE broadens visa-on-arrival to Indian nationals
34th Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge set for thrilling showdown
European Commission views Trump's proposed 'reciprocal' trade policy as step in ..
FOCP leads initiatives during 10th Gulf Cancer Awareness Week
Punjab Job Center Exhibits at LUMS Job Fair 2025, Fostering Youth-Industry Netwo ..
Dubai Customs empowers Emirati talent with open day for private sector opportuni ..
Smartphone Toughness Explained: How realme Smartphones are Built to Last
Supreme Organising Committee of IDEX, NAVDEX 2025, International Defence Confere ..
SCCF 2025 launches with display of over 400 vintage automobiles
Calidus to debut advanced, innovative military vehicles, aircraft, equipment, sy ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ahsan Iqbal reaffirms government's commitment to developing Balochistan1 minute ago
-
5 Killed, 6 Injured in road accident on indus highway near Sann2 minutes ago
-
DC meets VP BUJ2 minutes ago
-
LHC bars LDA from approving building plans without water recycling systems2 minutes ago
-
KP Govt hosts mass wedding ceremony for underprivileged, orphans2 minutes ago
-
Women’s empowerment in recycling fashion for economic, environmental sustainability sought12 minutes ago
-
Man commits suicide in Wah12 minutes ago
-
Court adjourns terrorism case against PTI leaders till Feb 1712 minutes ago
-
Integrated efforts to protect children urged12 minutes ago
-
SSP Sukkur Visits Katcha Area, Vows to Arrest Killers of Journalist Jan Muhammad Mahar12 minutes ago
-
Police foil major terror plot, recover large cache of explosives22 minutes ago
-
Add'l FS meets Bangladeshi media delegation22 minutes ago