UrduPoint.com

Ahsan Iqbal Rejects Probability Of Delay In Election

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 05, 2023 | 11:47 PM

Ahsan Iqbal rejects probability of delay in election

Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Monday rejected the probability of delay in the election and said that there is no plan under consideration to expand the period of assembly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Monday rejected the probability of delay in the election and said that there is no plan under consideration to expand the period of assembly.

Talking to a private news channel, he said polls would be held on its scheduled time after the completion of the constitutional term of the assembly. The government would not take any undemocratic step regarding the enlargement of its government; he said adding that the government would conduct a free and fair election.

The delay in the election did not make any sense, he said, adding that the coalition government would conduct free and fair elections in October and November after completing its tenure.

The coalition government also focused on the stability of the economy on a priority basis, and very soon relief would be provided to the populace, he added.

The country needed economic and political stability, and everyone should play their role in that regard, he added.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Ahsan Iqbal October November Government

Recent Stories

UAE ambassador meets Paraguay&#039;s President-ele ..

UAE ambassador meets Paraguay&#039;s President-elect to discuss areas of joint c ..

10 minutes ago
 EU Urges Online Platforms to Label Content Created ..

EU Urges Online Platforms to Label Content Created by AI - Commission

7 minutes ago
 US House Panel to Launch Contempt Hearings Against ..

US House Panel to Launch Contempt Hearings Against FBI Chief Over Biden Probe Do ..

7 minutes ago
 Erdogan Appoints Kalin Head of Turkish Intelligenc ..

Erdogan Appoints Kalin Head of Turkish Intelligence Organization - Office

7 minutes ago
 Soldier embraces martyrdom amid intense exchange o ..

Soldier embraces martyrdom amid intense exchange of fire with terrorists in Sout ..

20 minutes ago
 State Dept. in Light of Further OPEC+ Cuts Says Be ..

State Dept. in Light of Further OPEC+ Cuts Says Believes Supply Should Meet Dema ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.