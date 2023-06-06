UrduPoint.com

Ahsan Iqbal Rejects Probability Of Delay In Election

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 06, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Ahsan Iqbal rejects probability of delay in election

ISLAMABAD, Jun 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Monday rejected the probability of delay in the election and said that there is no plan under consideration to expand the period of assembly.

Talking to a private news channel, he said polls would be held on its scheduled time after the completion of the constitutional term of the assembly. The government would not take any undemocratic step regarding the enlargement of its government; he said adding that the government would conduct a free and fair election.

The delay in the election did not make any sense, he said, adding that the coalition government would conduct free and fair elections in October and November after completing its tenure.

The coalition government also focused on the stability of the economy on a priority basis, and very soon relief would be provided to the populace, he added.

The country needed economic and political stability, and everyone should play their role in that regard, he added.

