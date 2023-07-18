ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of the son of PML-N Islamabad-chapter President Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry in a road accident.

In a condolence message on his Twitter handle, the minister said he felt extreme shock to hear about the death of Dr Tariq's son.

"Inna Lillah e Wa Inna Elah-e-Rajaioon," he said while sympathizing with Dr Tariq Fazal.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace, raise his ranks and grant patience and courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with equanimity.