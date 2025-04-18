Ahsan Iqbal, Sarfraz Bugti discuss development projects, Kachhi Canal

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Planning, Development Ahsan Iqbal and Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti in a meeting discussed the ongoing development projects in the province including the significant of Kachhi Canal.

The meeting held at the CM's Secretariat, focused on Balochistan’s development, the equitable distribution of resources and long-term planning strategies.

During the high-level meeting, both leaders held detailed discussions on ongoing development projects in the province, including the significant Kachhi Canal project.

The meeting was also attended by provincial ministers and parliamentary secretaries.

Minister Ahsan Iqbal reaffirmed the federal government’s commitment to supporting Balochistan’s progress, stating, “The federal government stands in full cooperation with Balochistan to ensure sustainable development.

”

Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti lauded the federal government's active role in development initiatives, noting, “The active participation of the federal government in Balochistan’s development is commendable. The ongoing projects are meaningful steps toward public welfare.”

He further emphasized that coordinated efforts between federal and provincial governments will pave the way for Balochistan’s sustainable growth and prosperity.

APP/umr