Ahsan Iqbal says incumbent govt is threat to Pakistan

Ahsan Iqbal says the country’s economy has been destroyed due to ineligibility, inexperience and incompetence of the federal government.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 20th, 2020) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) Ahsan Iqbal said that the incumbent government was threat to Pakistan.

He expressed these views while addressing a joint-press conference with PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira after holding meeting with PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari regarding All Parties Conference here on Monday.

Ahsan Iqbal said no country could survive with such a ruined economy in the 21st century.

“The opposition is of the view that there will be extreme internal and external threats to Pakistan if this government is not sent packing,” said Ahsan Iqbal.

He said: “Two big opposition parties have agreed to get rid of this incompetent regime,”.

“We are going to hold an All Parties Conference soon after Eid-ul-Azha,” he further said.

Qamar Zaman Kaira also spoke on the occasion.

He said: “All parties are united that this regime itself is a big problem and a joint strategy is required to get rid of it,”.

“We are trying to get rid of the incumbent government as soon as possible because the lives of Pakistanis will become worse the more it remains in charge of the country,” he added.