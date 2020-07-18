UrduPoint.com
Ahsan Iqbal Says Its Time To Start “Save Punjab” Campaign

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Sat 18th July 2020 | 05:32 PM

Ahsan Iqbal says its time to start “Save Punjab” campaign

Ahsan Iqbal says that PTI government is trying to make Punjab as the most backward province of the country and failed to fulfill its promises.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Juy 18th, 2020) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior leader Ahsan Iqbal said that time had come to start “Save Punjab” campaign, pointing out the damage caused by the ruling party.

Ahsan Iqbal said the PTI-led government was trying to make Punjab the most backward province of the country. He expressed these views wile addressing press conference here on Saturday.

Ahsan Iqbal criticized performance of PTI-led Punjab government, saying that no other province was going through the same catastrophe as Punjab.

“Government is making efforts to make Punjab the most backward province of the country,” said Ahsan Iqbal.

He said that the PML-N could not be a silent spectator on destruction of Punjab. It was the time to start ‘Save Punjab’ campaign, he added.

He also stated that PTI government ignored basic issues of medical staff working on front line against novel coronavirus.

