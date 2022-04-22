UrduPoint.com

Ahsan Iqbal Seeks Asad Umar’s Briefing On PTI Govt’s Initiatives Of Public Importance

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 22, 2022 | 01:21 PM

Ahsan Iqbal seeks Asad Umar’s briefing on PTI govt’s initiatives of public importance

The PML-N has written a letter to the former federal minister for planning and development and new initiative to know the initiatives started by the PTI government for the public interest.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 22nd, 2022) PML-N leader and Federal Minister for Planning and Development and New initiative Ahsan Iqbal sent invitation to PTI leader former federal minister Asad Umar to a farewell meeting at the ministry.

Ahsan Iqbal positively asked the former federal minister to attend the farewell meeting on the date and time of his convenience.

He said he would like to be briefed on the development initiatives of greater public importance that PTI government started and which should continue in the public interest.

Ahsan Iqbal said he was looking forward for the positive response of Asad Umar.

“My office will coordinate with your personal staff to schedule the proposed farewell dinner/meeting with you at the earliest, ” read the letter, bearing the signature of the newly sworn-in minister.

ends

