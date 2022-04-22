Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal on Friday approached the Accountability Court (AC) to seek permission to travel abroad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal on Friday approached the Accountability Court (AC) to seek permission to travel abroad.

The petitioner said that Navroval sports City Complex reference was fixed for hearing with the court on April 26, while he wanted to go Saudia Arabia to perform Umrah.

He said that he would get back within one week and prayed the court to grant him permission for traveling. He assured the court that he would appear before court once he returned.