Ahsan Iqbal seeks govt, academia, private sector collaboration to ensure food safety

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal has urged government agencies, academia, and the private sector to work together to address food safety challenges for public health and economic growth.

The minister expressed these remarks on Monday in a video message issued by his office on the launch of a comprehensive food control system assessment.

The initiative will be facilitated by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) in collaboration with the Ministry of Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, with the co-leadership of the Ministry of National Food Security and Research.

Highlighting food safety challenges in Pakistan, the minister said that malnutrition and foodborne diseases were among the major challenges stemming from food safety in the country.

“We must assign the highest priority to food safety in Pakistan—not just for the well-being of our people but also for achieving our economic growth targets,” the minister stated.

He said that Pakistan had immense potential in the agriculture sector. To fully realize this potential and maximize export revenues, the country must align its food safety protocols with international standards.

FAO Representative in Pakistan underscored the critical role of food safety in public health and economic development, reaffirming FAO’s commitment to supporting Pakistan in strengthening its national food control system.

“This initiative marks the beginning of a systematic approach to modernizing Pakistan’s food safety governance. The FAO/WHO Food Control System Assessment Tool will evaluate the existing system across Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to identify areas for improvement. The Government of Pakistan has co-signed this project, reinforcing its commitment to a science-based and internationally recognized food safety framework,” she said.

It may be mentioned that the initiative will gather all the relevant stakeholders involved in the food control system and engage them in an evidence-based process, resulting in detailed recommendations for improvement and a strategic plan for food control.

This will provide decision-makers with a valuable resource for future policy-making decision.