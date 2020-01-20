UrduPoint.com
Ahsan Iqbal Sent Jail On Judicial Remand In NAB Reference

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 04:11 PM

An Accountability Court (AC) Monday sent the former interior minister and PMLN's leader Ahsan Iqbal to Adiyala jail in Narowal Sport Complex corruption reference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Monday sent the former interior minister and PMLN's leader Ahsan Iqbal to Adiyala jail in Narowal Sport Complex corruption reference.

The court rejected the request of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for more physical remand of the accused.

The NAB produced the accused before AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir after ending of his physical remand time in a graft reference.

During outset of hearing, the NAB prosecutor apprised the judge about development in investigation process and prayed the court to grant more physical remand of the accused.

To this, the judge remarked that the anti graft body had already been granted a total of 28 days remand of Ahsan Iqbal.

Did the department want 90 days physical remand of the accused, the court asked and rejected the request of NAB.

NAB prosecutor said that the accused was arrested on December 23, and the bureau had recorded the statements of several witnesses against him. The accused had misused his power during his party's regime, he said, adding that millions of rupees had been embezzled in the project.

The anti-graft watchdog body alleged that Iqbal had illegally initiated a project ofRs 3 billion in Narowal, causing a loss worth billions to the national exchequer.

