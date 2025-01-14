Ahsan Iqbal slams PTI chairman over £190 million theft

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Prof. Ahsan Iqbal Chaudhry, on Tuesday strongly condemned the PTI chairman, accusing him of being involved in a massive theft of Rs 64 billion in the £190 million case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Prof. Ahsan Iqbal Chaudhry, on Tuesday strongly condemned the PTI chairman, accusing him of being involved in a massive theft of Rs 64 billion in the £190 million case.

The minister declared that such an act of embezzlement could never be forgiven.

In a scathing response to the leader of the opposition’s accusations in the Senate, Iqbal questioned how misappropriating billions of rupees and using the funds to build a mosque could be justified, calling it a desecration of religion.

He pointed out that with the ‘Hilal‘ money, the Pakistani people could have built ten universities through legitimate means.

Iqbal emphasized that the PTI chairman would not escape accountability for his involvement in the huge embezzlement of 190 million Pounds.

The minister further accused the PTI government of destroying the economy during their tenure, failing to conduct a population census, neglecting the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and causing losses exceeding Rs 2,300 billion to Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).