Ahsan Iqbal Spends 90% Ministry's Funds In Naroval For Political Benefit: Says NAB Reference

Umer Jamshaid 42 seconds ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 06:30 PM

Ahsan Iqbal spends 90% ministry's funds in Naroval for political benefit: says NAB reference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday filed Naroval Sport City Complex (NSCC) reference in Accountability Court Islamabad against former minister for inter provincial coordination Ahsan Iqbal pertaining to misuse of the authority.

The reference stated that Ahsan Iqbal had managed to spent 90 percent funds of ministry of inter provincial coordination in Naroval to get political benefits. Being the then minister of inter provincial coordination, Ahsan Iqbal illegally included sports city project into PSDP.

The reference further alleged that PML-N's leader Iqbal spent 59 percent funds on Naroval project in 2013-14, 86% funds in 2014-15, 95% funds in 2015-16 and 98 percent funds in 2017 of the ministry were spent on sports city project.

The reference said that the former minister had allocated these funds just to get political strength in his constituency.

It further said that there were sufficient evidence against the accused and prayed the court to initiate a trial against him on these charges.

The NAB had also named official of Ministry of Planning and Development Asif Sheikh, former director general Pakistan Sports board Akhter Nawaz Ganjera, PSB's Sarfraz Rasool and a private contractor Muhammad Ahmed along with ex-minister Ahsan Iqbal in above reference.

Pakistan Islamabad National Accountability Bureau Sports Ahsan Iqbal Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz 2017 Court

