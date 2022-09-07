Ahsan Iqbal stresses early finalization of Disaster Needs Assessment

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday said that the Disaster Needs Assessment in the flood-hit areas should be finalized with the help of international experts to start the rehabilitation process as early as possible

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday said that the Disaster Needs Assessment in the flood-hit areas should be finalized with the help of international experts to start the rehabilitation process as early as possible.

The minister was presiding over a meeting to review the losses incurred by the recent floods across the country. The meeting was attended by the representations of international institutions.

He said no country could deal with such a high magnitude disaster alone.

Pakistan faced the devastation due to the climate change as over 30 million people in the flood hit areas were forced to live on the open places.

He said the government agencies departments had largely restored electricity, telecommunication and road systems. "Women and children need intensive care medical facilities, mobile medical units are being set up," he added.

Ahsan Iqbal informed that the Prime Minister had directed tohire the services of top audit firms to ensure transparency in foreign aid.