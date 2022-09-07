UrduPoint.com

Ahsan Iqbal Stresses Early Finalization Of Disaster Needs Assessment

Sumaira FH Published September 07, 2022 | 10:56 PM

Ahsan Iqbal stresses early finalization of Disaster Needs Assessment

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday said that the Disaster Needs Assessment in the flood-hit areas should be finalized with the help of international experts to start the rehabilitation process as early as possible

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday said that the Disaster Needs Assessment in the flood-hit areas should be finalized with the help of international experts to start the rehabilitation process as early as possible.

The minister was presiding over a meeting to review the losses incurred by the recent floods across the country. The meeting was attended by the representations of international institutions.

He said no country could deal with such a high magnitude disaster alone.

Pakistan faced the devastation due to the climate change as over 30 million people in the flood hit areas were forced to live on the open places.

He said the government agencies departments had largely restored electricity, telecommunication and road systems. "Women and children need intensive care medical facilities, mobile medical units are being set up," he added.

Ahsan Iqbal informed that the Prime Minister had directed tohire the services of top audit firms to ensure transparency in foreign aid.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Electricity Ahsan Iqbal Flood Mobile Road Women Government Top Million

Recent Stories

By-polls in three Karachi constituencies to be hel ..

By-polls in three Karachi constituencies to be held on September 25

2 minutes ago
 First 100 prefabricated houses to be built in D I ..

First 100 prefabricated houses to be built in D I Khan in two weeks to accommoda ..

3 minutes ago
 DC visits markets, checks prices of daily use item ..

DC visits markets, checks prices of daily use items

3 minutes ago
 England debutant Brook 'living the dream'

England debutant Brook 'living the dream'

3 minutes ago
 BRICS Enlargement Not Yet on Agenda - Senior Russi ..

BRICS Enlargement Not Yet on Agenda - Senior Russian Diplomat

3 minutes ago
 UNESCO to Open Cultural Center in Lviv in Several ..

UNESCO to Open Cultural Center in Lviv in Several Months - Ukrainian Ministry

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.