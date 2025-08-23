Ahsan Iqbal Stresses Engineers’ Role In Pakistan’s Progress
Umer Jamshaid Published August 23, 2025 | 05:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Prof. Ahsan Iqbal has said that Pakistan’s engineers are the backbone of national progress and must play a decisive role in transforming the country into a modern, export-oriented economy.
He vowed that Pakistan would become a one-trillion-dollar economy by 2035, with youth and engineers serving as the frontline soldiers of development.
He was addressing a reception for gratitude hosted by the Institution of Engineers Pakistan (IEP) here on Saturday in his honour, following the conferment of the prestigious Pakistan Civil Award “Nishan-i-Imtiaz”. The event brought together a large number of engineering professionals, academics, and industry leaders.
Planning Minister Prof. Ahsan Iqbal said he felt humbled by the recognition and thanked Allah Almighty for the honour. “Receiving Nishan-e-Imtiaz as both an engineer and Minister for Planning is a privilege and a responsibility. This award is not for me alone but for every Pakistani engineer and professional who has contributed to nation building,” he said.
The minister said Pakistan had won the “Marka-e-Haq” (Battle for Truth) through the sacrifices and resilience of its armed forces, exposing the false image of India as a regional superpower. “Our armed forces have shown unmatched strength, but true and lasting national power depends on building economic strength, advancing technology, and fostering innovation,” He said.
He underlined that Pakistan had now entered the “Marka-e-Taraqqi” (Battle for Development), and its roadmap lay in the ‘Uraan Pakistan’ initiative, which seeks to transform Pakistan into a one-trillion-dollar economy by 2035. “If we fail to build economic strength, our defence gains cannot be sustained. History shows us the collapse of the Soviet Union, where a mighty military could not survive a weak economy,” he noted.
Declaring engineers as “frontline soldiers of the development battle”, Ahsan Iqbal said they were pivotal in shaping exports, digital transformation, artificial intelligence, biotechnology, cyber security, climate resilience, energy, infrastructure, and water and food security. “Just as our armed forces secured victory in defence, engineers must now ensure victory in socio-economic development,” he emphasized.
He urged the engineering community to form a task force to support the ‘Uraan Pakistan’ roadmap with practical ideas. “Every rupee saved can help build a school, a hospital, a dam, or even launch a new satellite.
Waste is not an option if we want to see Pakistan prosper,” he remarked.
Addressing the youth, he called them the country’s most valuable asset and urged young engineers to dedicate the next two decades to serving as ambassadors of Uraan Pakistan. “When Pakistan celebrates its centenary in 2047, side by side with India, we must prove our superiority not only in defence but also in economy and development, realizing the vision of Allama Iqbal and Quaid-e-Azam,” he said.
The planning minister announced plans for a Quantum Valley to drive modern education, research, and technology. “Engineers must lead mega and smart projects, innovation, and knowledge-driven growth to write success stories future generations will take pride in. Without this, joining the ranks of developed nations will remain impossible,” he added.
Ahsan Iqbal called on engineers to channel their brilliance and hard work into nation-building. “We won the battle for truth, now we must win the battle for development. Together, with education, technology, and innovation, we can place Pakistan among the front ranks of the world’s economies,” he said.
During the ceremony, the Federation of Engineers Institutions of Pakistan (FEIP) was formally launched with the coordination of 11 engineering organizations.
Earlier, Prof. Ahsan Iqbal was also presented with a Gold Medal and Lifetime Achievement Award by the Engineering Council of Pakistan and other engineering bodies. Shields were also distributed among distinguished engineers including Engir. Usman Farooq, Engr. Asim Nazeer, Engr. Sohail Basheer, and Engr. Javeed Qureshi, while academics such as Prof. Niaz, Prof. Serosh Lodhi, Naveed Ramzan, Mahmood Saleem, and Abdul Sattar Shakir presented a collective shield to the minister.
IEP Chairman Engr. Mansoor Ali Khan, IEP Secretary General Ameer Zameer, Engr. Muhammad Usman Farooq, Engr. Javed Qureshi, Engr. Khalid Basheer, Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) President Engr. Arif Chaudhry, FEISCA Secretary General Engr. Sultan Mehmood, Federation of Engineers of Islamic Countries representative Engr. Sohail Majeed, and former NED University Vice Chancellor Engr. Serosh Hashmat Lodhi also spoke in the ceremony.
A large number of engineers and professionals also attended, including LESCO CEO Ramzan Butt, Dr. Azhar ul Haq, Afzal Goraya, Sohail Basheer, Farooq Arbi, Sikandar Hayat, Murtaza Khurshid, Khawaja Sohail, and Khalid Rasheed.
Recent Stories
Maxwell clears President Trump, denies Epstein had client list
TECNO Joins Hands with Alkhidmat Foundation to Support Flood-Affected Families i ..
Australia suffer fifth consecutive ODI series defeat against South Africa
Eggplant: A powerful ingredient for weight loss, health benefits
Rajab Butt reacts to arrest of fellow YouTuber Ducky Bhai
Emirates Rulers offer condolences to Saudi King on passing of mother of Prince F ..
Kazakh President awards APC President Majid Al-Usaimi 'Order of Friendship'
YouTuber Ducky Bhai’s physical remand extended for five days
Indian RAW network busted, suspects arrested in Sindh CTD operation
Field Marshal Munir reiterates Pakistan’s Army’s resolve to stand with Baloc ..
Extreme heat kills more than 1,300 prople in Portugal
UAE boats dominate sprint scene at F1H2O World Championship opener in Lake Toba
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SU scholar presents groundbreaking PhD research on natural medicines6 minutes ago
-
Meeting addresses issues of persons with disabilities6 minutes ago
-
Price control committee reviews food prices6 minutes ago
-
KP Governor meets head of Hand in Hand International in Brussels6 minutes ago
-
PTI Govt fails to provide relief to KP flood victims: Engr Amir Muqam16 minutes ago
-
DC visits flood-prone areas near Sutlej River16 minutes ago
-
PFA imposes Rs 60,000 for serious violations of laws16 minutes ago
-
Road infrastructure restored, majority power feeders now functional in flood affected areas: Tarar26 minutes ago
-
Punjab Emergency Service responded to 25 road traffic accidents during last 24 hours26 minutes ago
-
CM orders payment of salaries to ‘Suthra Punjab’ workers36 minutes ago
-
Secretary suspends principal during surprise visit36 minutes ago
-
District Seerat-un-Nabi Committee meets to review arrangements for Eid Milad un Nabi36 minutes ago