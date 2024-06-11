Ahsan Iqbal stresses political stability as key to economic progress

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal emphasized the importance of political stability for economic progress in Pakistan.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that political stability was vital and mandatory for economic development.

He stressed that Pakistan cannot afford further political hatred, sit-ins, processions, chaos, and uncertainty, as these could lead to irreparable losses.

He urged all stake holders to decide on a unified future direction.

He said that recent visit to China will bring our bilateral relations to new heights under Shehbaz Sharif's leadership.

Regarding the today's National Economic Council (NEC) meeting, he said it was conducted in a positive atmosphere with the participation of all four provincial Chief Ministers.

“The NEC, as per the constitution, is the apex body for economic decision-making in Pakistan”, he said.

He urged political leaders to reduce the political temperature and facilitating the public to improve the country's economy.