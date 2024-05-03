Ahsan Iqbal stresses space exploration for national development

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Friday met with the Chairman Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO), emphasizing the importance of space exploration for Pakistan's development.

The minister noted that six countries have successfully landed on the moon, but none of them were Islamic countries.

He highlighted that the holy Qura’an encourages Muslims to explore and conquer the universe and recalled that in the past Muslim scientists made significant contributions to space research and technology.

Ahsan Iqbal said Pakistan was a pioneer in space technology in South Asia in the 1960s and suggested upgrading the Institute of Space Technology and the National Center of Excellence for Satellite and GIS (Geographic Information System).

He also proposed establishing a space museum at the Narowal Learning Center to promote science education among children.

The minister emphasized the need for Pakistan to catch up with the advancements in space technology and exploration, and SUPARCO's role in achieving this goal.