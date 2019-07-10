UrduPoint.com
Ahsan Iqbal Taunts PM Imran Over Immanent US Visit Confusion

Sumaira FH 37 seconds ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 03:37 PM

Ahsan Iqbal taunts PM Imran over immanent US visit confusion

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday has taunted Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan over his immanent United States visit confusion

ISLMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th July, 2019) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday has taunted Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan over his immanent United States visit confusion.In a statement, the ex-interior minister criticized Khan and said that selected' PM is known for the disgraced he has suffered all over the world.The reaction came after US State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said that the White House has not confirmed reports of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan's visit to the United States.Responding to a question during press briefing, Morgan Ortagus said she would reach out to the White House to confirm or not confirm Khan's visit.

"To my knowledge, that has actually not been confirmed by the White House.

I know that I have read the same reports that you have, but I would reach out to the White House to confirm or not confirm that visit," she said.Following the US State department's spokesperson, Foreign Office Spokesman Dr Mohammad Faisal confirmed PM Imran's visit to United States and said that formal announcement will be made at the appropriate time.In a Twitter post, Dr Faisal wrote, "We wish to caution against speculation about PM's visit.

We are in close contact with the U.S. side."

