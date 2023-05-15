Ahsan Iqbal terms 9th May deadly violence against Khan 's arrest pre-planned

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal Monday said that PTI chief Imran Khan should present himself for accountability if he considered himself innocent and termed 9th May deadly violent protests of party in different parts of the country were pre-planned.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman should be ashamed for his anti-state undemocratic activities, he said while talking to a Private news channel.

PTI had pre-planned the violence and incited it at targeted places, he said, adding, evidence had been collected and all involved in or behind the violence had been identified and would be brought to justice.

PTI chief always held the opponent rulers responsible for all the wrongdoings in the country and he himself was escaping from the accountability.

He also said that Imran Khan caused great financial loss to the national exchequer, adding, Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif and other PML-N leaders faced trials bravely and proved their innocence.